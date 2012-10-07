Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 7, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles screened Everything or Nothing in a pink Twenty8Twelve short suit, checkerboard top, Union Jack Charlotte Olympia clutch and printed Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Always a risk-taker, the stylish star dared to pair bold separates.
2. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed hosted an L.A. event in a white button-down, skinny jeans, BaubleBar and Dana Rebecca Designs necklaces, a leopard print clutch and red T-straps.
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick taped an interview with David Letterman in Halston Heritage’s asymmetric yellow sheath, diamond Dana Rebecca Designs jewels and leather peep-toes.
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift styled her polka-dot AG Adriano Goldschmied denim with a maroon French Connection sweater, pearl necklace, leather Mark Cross handbag and feline Charlotte Olympia flats while out in London.
5. Rosemarie DeWittWHAT SHE WORE DeWitt struck a pose on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Nobody Walks in a knee-length sheath, cocktail ring and black pumps.
