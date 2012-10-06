Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2012
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Leighton Meester stopped by New York's SiriusXM Studio in a body conscious Giambattista Valli sheath and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! Strategic colorblocking enhanced the actress's killer figure.
-
October 6, 2012
2. Olivia ThirlbyWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Nobody Walks, Thirlby teamed her minimalist dress with an embellished clutch, gold Adina Reyter earrings, a spiked House of Lavande cuff and ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
October 6, 2012
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow launched the Tracy Anderson Method Pregnancy Project in a white Wes Gordon knit, wool Misha Nonoo skirt, stacked bangles, a chainstrap handbag and bright Sergio Rossi pumps.
-
October 6, 2012
4. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived for the Miu Miu show in a head-to-toe black ensemble that included a ladylike topper and bowed shoes.
-
October 6, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE While out in N.Y.C., Alba hit the street in a Ralph Lauren Collection biker jacket, printed Prabal Gurung skirt, black Dolce & Gabbana tote and leather Rupert Sanderson sandals.
