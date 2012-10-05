Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2012
1. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the Argo red carpet in Monique Lhuillier's contoured column that she paired with pink gold jewelry and an enamel clutch from Bulgari.
WHY WE LOVE IT Signature color alert! Once again, Jennifer Garner wowed in a red hot gown.
October 5, 2012
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit the Carnegie Hall opening gala in a silk chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown that she accessorize with a darkened bib necklace, snakeskin Pierre Hardy bag and pointy-toe pumps.
October 5, 2012
3. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Shipka feted the season premiere of The Walking Dead in a lacy Red Valentino LWD and suede Rupert Sanderson peep-toes.
October 5, 2012
4. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson attended the Moet Chandon anniversary bash in an illusion neckline Emilio Pucci peplum dress, Bulgari diamonds and pointy-toe pumps.
October 5, 2012
5. Teresa PalmerWHAT SHE WORE At the Busan International Film Festival, Palmer sparkled in a tufted taffeta Naeem Khan ballgown, gold Jamie Wolf jewelry, stacked Dana Rebecca Designs rings and a python Devi Kroell clutch.
