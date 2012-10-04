Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 4, 2012
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE The actress sizzled at the Paris Fashion Week Miu Miu show in a scarlet suit and leather Mary Janes.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a combo! Amanda Seyfried made this bright design her own by pairing it with playful purple accents.
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE At Paris Fashion Week, Stone headed to the Miu Miu runway show in a strapless LBD that she styled with a black cardigan, floral tote and ankle-strap peep-toes.
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift viewed the spring Elie Saab collection in the designer’s sky blue dress, floral House of Lavande earrings, a pastel clutch and leather stilettos.
4. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE At Lincoln Center, Kidman feted the 50th annual New York Film Festival in L?Wren Scott?s lace sheath and leather lattice shoes.
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron colorblocked at the Miu Miu fashion show in the label’s retro shift, a pair of bright tights and platform sandals.
