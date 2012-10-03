Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 3, 2012
1. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Berenice Bejo arrived for the the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show in the label's matching shift and biker jacket, a bright tote and slingback Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one star who's not afraid to stand out! The actress caught our eye in a bold blue, green and leopard print pairing.
-
October 3, 2012
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Nobody Walks, Akerman styled her leather Boss Black LBD with a white gold Stephen Webster cuff, black clutch and suede heels.
-
October 3, 2012
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones helped Montblanc honor Quincy Jones in the label's jewels, a colorful Peter Pilotto sheath, geometric Roger Vivier clutch and studded Valentino Garavani pumps.
-
October 3, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE At Paris Fashion Week, Hayek Pinault arrived for the Alexander McQueen show in a printed dress. A belted black topper, the label’s suede clutch, a wheat Aurelie Bidermann bib necklace and gold-accented T-straps completed the look.
-
October 3, 2012
5. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed appeared on Good Day L.A. in a striped Rebecca Minkoff dress and yellow accessories, including a BaubleBar acrylic necklace and ShoeMint pumps.
October 3, 20121 of 5
