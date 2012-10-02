Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 2, 2012
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lopez sat front row at the Chanel show in the label's lace LWD, chainstrap bag, diamond jewels and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-sexy star took a turn for the demure in a sugar and spice babydoll design.
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain took in the Saint Laurent runway show in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress from Decades and black accessories.
3. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault arrived for the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show in an all black ensemble, including a sequin skirt and satin bag.
4. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Seven Psychopaths, Cornish wowed in a floral embroidered Reem Acra gown that she paired with diamond earrings and gray clutch.
5. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson looked white hot at a Tod’s bash in the label's signature clutch, a knee-length Dior sheath and bowed pumps.
