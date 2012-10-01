Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 1, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba walked the green carpet for the Environmental Media Awards in a Narciso Rodriguez blouse and crepe blazer paired with flowing trousers. She finished the look with cap-toe pumps and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Her bold black and white ensemble revealed the tiniest hint of skin-a sophisticated take on the bare-midriff trend.
October 1, 2012
2. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE VanCamp feted the Environmental Media Awards in a hot pink Andrew Gn cocktail dress, gold hoops and bowed peep-toes.
October 1, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took in Dior in a leather-accented outfit from the label, accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and gold jewelry.
October 1, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault hit Stella McCartney in a LBD and cobalt blazer from the label. She accented the look with an oversize clutch and a fanciful butterfly brooch.
October 1, 2012
5. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE At Paris Fashion Week, Sobieski stood out at the Dior show in the label's belted scarlet design and pointy-toe pumps.
Jessica Alba
