Look of the Day
September 30, 2012
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene was all smiles at a Butter press event in Kaufmanfranco's full-skirted dress and maroon peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much chicer than this! The actress looked refined as can be in her belted leather-trimmed design.
September 30, 2012
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin sat down with Jimmy Kimmel in a sequin French Connection dress and black Jimmy Choo gladiators.
September 30, 2012
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. Butter premiere, Wilde amped up her strong-shouldered LWD with gold accessories, including vintage House of Lavande drop earrings and platform pumps.
September 30, 2012
4. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner greeted fans at a Butter press event in a printed shift, stacked bangles and peep-toe Mary Janes.
September 30, 2012
5. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara celebrated her latest collection for Kmart in the label's sparkling sheath, gold danglers, a statement bracelet and suede platforms.
