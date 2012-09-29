Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 29, 2012
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Penelope Cruz worked her curves in a chantilly lace L'Wren Scott dress, bright clutch and satin Salvatore Ferragamo pumps at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
WHY WE LOVE IT Touches of black helped the actress's pretty coral really pop!
September 29, 2012
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman flaunted her gams in an asymmetric dress and studded boots at the L.A. screening of Hotel Noir.
September 29, 2012
3. Laetitia CastaWHAT SHE WORE Casta suited up for the Dolce & Gabbana runway show in the label's slim suit, a gold charm bracelet and embellished sandals.
September 29, 2012
4. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Gyllenhaal exited Today in a peek-a-boo dress that she paired with black accessories.
September 29, 2012
5. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani exited her London hotel in a black jumpsuit, retro shades and lace-up booties.
