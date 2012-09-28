Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 28, 2012
1. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of Butter, Jennifer Garner sizzled in a scarlet Gucci gown and chainlink Pomellato bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked simply stunning in her bright, minimalist column.
September 28, 2012
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Green hit the Butter premiere in a silk Donna Karan wrap dress that she styled with a gold minaudiere and suede Casadei stilettos.
September 28, 2012
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld arrived for the Young Hollywood bash in a drop-waist Louis Vuitton cocktail dress, gold statement necklace, jeweled clutch and satin sandals.
September 28, 2012
4. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann feted Young Hollywood in Rodarte’s floral jacquard dress and ankle-strap mules.
September 28, 2012
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde helped launch Calvin Klein's latest fragrance in the label's caped design, a green House of Lavande cocktail ring and strappy sandals.
