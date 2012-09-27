Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 27, 2012
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Emma Watson walked the red carpet at the London premiere of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in Dior's black ensemble, a key pendant and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT How chic! The actress looked fresh-off-the-runway in her haute couture design.
-
September 27, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart sat front row at the Balenciaga runway show in the label?s yellow motorcycle jacket, printed trousers and leather boots.
-
September 27, 2012
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde filmed an interview for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a belted A.L.C. dress, gold Iwona Ludyga Design jewelry and red stilettos.
-
September 27, 2012
4. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE At the San Sebastian Film Festival, Cruz paired her L’wren Scott embroidered cardigan and cropped pants with satin Ferragamo pumps.
-
September 27, 2012
5. Kylie MinogueWHAT SHE WORE Minogue strolled London a knee-length LBD and gold necklace from Dolce & Gabbana and leather Mary Janes.
