Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 26, 2012
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the premiere of Twice Born at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in a vintage Gianni Versace design. She finished the look with matching accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT What could be hotter than Penelope Cruz in a red gown? The actress made the most of her signature smolder with a figure-flaunting pleated gown with a leg-baring slit.
-
September 26, 2012
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Michele celebrated her new gig as a face of L'Oreal Paris in a trench-inspired satin Lanvin minidress and strappy sandals.
-
September 26, 2012
3. Kaley CuocoWHAT SHE WORE Cuoco paid a visit to the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Lettermen in a romantic ivory dress with a pleated skirt. She finished the look with loose locks and Jerome C. Rousseau sandals.
-
September 26, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault posed at a Rome photo call for The Savages in a curve-hugging leather sheath and peep-toe Sergio Rossi pumps.
-
September 26, 2012
5. Rachael TaylorWHAT SHE WORE For the 666 Park Avenue premiere party, Taylor chose head-to-toe Calvin Klein Collection, adding silver lace-ups and a box clutch to a draped silk jersey dress.
September 26, 20121 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the premiere of Twice Born at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in a vintage Gianni Versace design. She finished the look with matching accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT What could be hotter than Penelope Cruz in a red gown? The actress made the most of her signature smolder with a figure-flaunting pleated gown with a leg-baring slit.
WHY WE LOVE IT What could be hotter than Penelope Cruz in a red gown? The actress made the most of her signature smolder with a figure-flaunting pleated gown with a leg-baring slit.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM