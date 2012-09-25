Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain sparkled at the American Theatre Wing's gala in an embellished cocktail dress and belt from Oscar de la Renta and glitter Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant actress positively glowed in her head-to-toe gold ensemble.
-
September 25, 2012
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks attended the Pitch Perfect premiere in a cutout black Alexander McQueen sheath, gold clutch, Marina B jewelry and modern Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
September 25, 2012
3. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of Won’t Back Down, Davis turned heads in a plunging Alberta Ferretti column and silver accessories.
-
September 25, 2012
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick walked the red carpet for the Pitch Perfect premiere in a beaded Zuhair Murad minidress that she styled with a metallic box clutch, diamond Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry and strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
-
September 25, 2012
5. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal stepped out in Lanvin's colorblock gown and scalloped sandals at the New York premiere of Won’t Back Down.
September 25, 20121 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain sparkled at the American Theatre Wing's gala in an embellished cocktail dress and belt from Oscar de la Renta and glitter Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant actress positively glowed in her head-to-toe gold ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant actress positively glowed in her head-to-toe gold ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM