Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo hit the street in a scoopneck Gerard Darel sweater that she teamed with a leather topper, statement necklace, skinny jeans and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star transitioned her look from summer to fall with chic layers!
-
September 23, 2012
2. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare hit an Emmy Awards bash in Jason Wu's embellished cocktail dress and black accessories.
-
September 23, 2012
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles sat front row at the Just Cavalli runway show in mixed prints, gold jewelry and strappy Louboutins.
-
September 23, 2012
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton brightened up London in green denim, a navy tee, two-tone Kate Spade New York cardigan, leather Tory Burch bag and tasseled flats.
-
September 23, 2012
5. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough hit a Henri Bendel party in a mod mini and silver stilettos.
September 23, 20121 of 5
