Look of the Day
September 23, 2012
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore turned heads in a yellow Dior Haute Couture design and Fred Leighton diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE ITOn a night of so much color, the Emmy-winning actress stood out from the pack in a vibrant long-sleeve gown!
September 23, 2012
2. Julia Louis-DreyfusWHAT SHE WORELouis-Dreyfus took home an Emmy in a custom merlot gown by Vera Wang and diamond Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
September 23, 2012
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WOREWilliams made her Emmys debut in a sculpted Oscar de la Renta design and bold jewels.
September 23, 2012
4. Tina FeyWHAT SHE WORE On the Emmys red carpet, Fey looked seriously stunning in a corsetted Vivienne Westwood column, gold Roger Vivier minaudiere and Fred Leighton jewels.
September 23, 2012
5. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE Bowen hit the red carpet in a bright Monique Lhuillier mermaid gown, sparkling Swarovski clutch and Bochic's sapphire jewels.
September 23, 20121 of 5
