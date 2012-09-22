Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 22, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel attended an after-party for the L.A. premiere of Trouble with the Curve in a lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, Rona Pfeiffer diamond band, velvet Fendi bag and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress nailed this season's hot baroque trend with a duo of rich fabrics!
-
September 22, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At London Fashion Week, Palermo arrived for the Matthew Williamson show in a relaxed tee, tiered skirt and pointy-toe pumps.
-
September 22, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton stepped off the plane in a printed Jonathan Saunders sheath and neutral accessories.
-
September 22, 2012
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE In London, Middleton ran errands in a peplum dress, leather Tory Burch bag and tasseled flats.
-
September 22, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hit the Christopher Kane runway show in a belted trench that she paired with a pastel dress, leather clutch and ankle-strap heels.
September 22, 2012
Jessica Biel
