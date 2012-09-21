Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 21, 2012
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway turned heads at the New York City Ballet Gala in a floral Valentino Haute Couture gown, diamond studs and a metallic Roger Vivier clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Consider us wooed by the sheer beauty of the actress?s ultra-romantic design!
-
September 21, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the New York City Ballet Gala in a pleated Christian Dior gown, statement jewels, plumed bag and peep-toe heels.
-
September 21, 2012
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain paired her pastel Roksanda Ilincic dress with gold earrings and pointy-toe Louboutins at the Broadway premiere of If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet.
-
September 21, 2012
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived at Lincoln Center for the New York Ballet Gala in an embroidered chiffon Valentino Haute Couture gown and Fred Leighton jewelry, including layered diamond necklaces, drop earrings and antique cocktail rings.
-
September 21, 2012
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington visited the SiriusXM Studio in a black and white sheath, rose gold Anita Ko studs and cap-toe pumps.
September 21, 20121 of 5
Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway turned heads at the New York City Ballet Gala in a floral Valentino Haute Couture gown, diamond studs and a metallic Roger Vivier clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Consider us wooed by the sheer beauty of the actress?s ultra-romantic design!
WHY WE LOVE IT Consider us wooed by the sheer beauty of the actress?s ultra-romantic design!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM