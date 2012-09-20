Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2012
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Amy Adams sizzled in a scarlet Roksanda Ilincic dress, beaded bag and blush Casadei pumps at the L.A. premiere of Trouble with the Curve.
WHY WE LOVE IT This redhead always looks stunning in red?especially in the case of this draped, dramatic design!
-
September 20, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow dined at a fundraiser for President Obama in a sleek LWD, reptile clutch and pointy-toe pumps.
-
September 20, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Brazil Foundation’s gala, Palermo wowed in an embroidered Valentino gown. Pearl studs, a satin clutch and gold cocktail ring finished the look.
-
September 20, 2012
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld hit a Henri Bendel bash in Mary Katrantzou's pencil skirt, a printed top, leather Rebecca Minkoff clutch, gold jewelry and T-strap Brian Atwood sandals.
-
September 20, 2012
5. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE Smulders arrived for the CBS Fall Premiere Party in an ivory Temperley dress and suede stilettos.
September 20, 20121 of 5
Amy Adams
