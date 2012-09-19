Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 19, 2012
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde hit an N.Y.C. bash in Alexander McQueen's plunging dress, jeweled belt, skull clutch and sleek stilettos, Little H for Pearl Collective drop earrings and a lapis House of Lavande cocktail ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Chic accessories enhanced this LBD's not-so-basic black appeal.
-
September 19, 2012
2. Poppy DelevigneWHAT SHE WORE Delevigne took in the Anya Hindmarch show in a floral dress that she styled with a sleek trench, satin clutch and black booties.
-
September 19, 2012
3. Olivia ThirlbyWHAT SHE WORE Thirlby heated up the Dredd 3D red carpet in a lace Vena Cava column, gold Lena Erziak clutch and modern A.L.C. bracelet.
-
September 19, 2012
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE In London, Palermo arrived for Anya Hindmarch's Fashion Week show in colorful separates, including a bright blazer and cap-toe heels.
-
September 19, 2012
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton caught a flight in an eyelet sundress and leather sandals.
