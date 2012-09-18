Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 18, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo attended the Burberry Prorsum runway show in the label's belted tweed topper, a brown clutch, statement bracelet and wide-leg trousers.
WHY WE LOVE IT The style star was all woman in her cinched borrowed-from-the-boys separates!
-
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton toured the island of Tavanipupu in Mulberry's eyelet sundress and suede wedges.
-
3. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen attended a London press event for Liberal Arts in a white Topshop blazer, leather Asos pencil skirt and chunky sandals.
-
4. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE At a 10 Years event, Mara paired her bright Miu Miu design with a bib necklace and black pumps.
-
5. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE The actress kicked off the Emmys festivities at an Audi and Derek Lam bash in a leather LBD, sparkling Edie Parker minaudiere and metallic sandals.
