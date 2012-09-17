Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 17, 2012
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For the ALMA Awards, the actress accessorized her Gucci dress with a matching enamel belt and one-of-a-kind Irene Neuwirth gems.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana looked every inch a goddess in her plunging, pleated gown.
-
September 17, 2012
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele selected a colorful single-sleeve print gown from Naeem Khan for an L.A. bash. She finished the look with Allia earrings and an Arunashi ring.
-
September 17, 2012
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE For the ALMA Awards, Richie chose a daring Mathieu Mirano gown with a peekaboo bodice and leather paillettes.
-
September 17, 2012
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester hit a Cinema Society screening of The Orangespresented by Dreaming Tree Wines in a Giambattista Valli silk dress and Jerome C. Rousseau leopard pumps.
-
September 17, 2012
5. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault celebrated the Paris premiere of The Savages in an LBD with a lace overlay and platform peep-toes.
