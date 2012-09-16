Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 16, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba sat front row at Ralph Lauren's runway show in the label's plaid skirt and black extras.
WHY WE LOVE IT Touches of neon added modern appeal to the actress's classic separates.
September 16, 2012
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Amy Adams took in the Calvin Klein Collection show in the label's white sheath and black pumps.
September 16, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Stone feted the Calvin Klein Collection show in a printed green ensemble.
September 16, 2012
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger dined at the Calvin Klein Collection bash in a yellow cocktail dress, diamond Faberge cocktail ring and black leather sandals.
September 16, 2012
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth paired leather separates including a cobalt skirt and peep-toe booties at the Proenza Schouler show.
