Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 15, 2012
1. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE Katharine McPhee heated up the front row of the Michael Kors runway show in an embellished tunic and gold sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress positively sizzled in her red hot color combo!
September 15, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain attended the Proenza Schouler runway show in the label's leather and tweed dress and suede Rupert Sanderson stilettos.
September 15, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton toured Singapore in Raoul's printed ensemble, drop earrings and nude pumps.
September 15, 2012
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham shopped N.Y.C. in crisp black and white separates.
September 15, 2012
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took in the spring Rachel Zoe collection in a cuffed blazer that she styled with a brown clutch, tulip hem maxiskirt and ankle-strap sandals.
