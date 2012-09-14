Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 14, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone viewed the Calvin Klein Collection runway show in the label’s red dress and colorblock Roger Vivier heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says you’re limited to one pop of color? Yellow sandals amped up the actress’s bright mini.
September 14, 2012
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne boarded a yacht in a belted Michael Kors column, A.L.C. hoop earrings and a vintage House of Lavande bracelet.
September 14, 2012
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle hit a Michael Kors bash in the designer’s gold cocktail dress. Floral earrings, a bright roll clutch and sparkling Louboutins completed the ensemble.
September 14, 2012
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson attended the New York premiere of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in Brood’s asymmetric blouse and silk taffeta skirt, a sparkling statement ring and pointy-toe pumps.
September 14, 2012
5. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz walked the Toronto Film Festival red carpet for the Twice Born premiere in a draped Atelier Versace gown, gold jewelry and a box clutch.
