Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 13, 2012
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele heated up the season premiere of Glee in a lace-paneled Versace gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Skin is in! Sexy cutouts added extra drama to the actress's smoldering design.
September 13, 2012
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At Fashion Week, Belle sat front row at the Michael Kors runway show in the designer’s black and white separates, edgy danglers, a leather clutch and bright Christian Louboutin booties.
September 13, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba feted the Women Doing Good Awards in an embroidered Valentino cocktail dress, gold earrings and a eather clutch and pointy-toe Casadei pumps.
September 13, 2012
4. Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE Hudson screened the Glee premiere in a white Alexander McQueen suit that she paired with a lace camisole, gold clutch and studded Brian Atwood platforms.
September 13, 2012
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana took in the opening night performance of The Book of Mormon in a black ensemble including a long-sleeve Stella McCartney sheath and patent leather pumps.
