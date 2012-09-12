Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 12, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The actress stepped out for the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Inescapable in an embellished Valentino Haute Couture cocktail dress and black extras.
WHY WE LOVE IT If anyone can pull off fur and beading, it's Diane Kruger! The actress looked stylish as ever in her fashion-forward design and sophisticated accessories.
-
September 12, 2012
2. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly worked all angles of her embellished Jenny Packham dress at Fashion Week. Diamond studs and blush pumps completed the look.
-
September 12, 2012
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst took in the Rodarte show in the label's striped design and suede sandals.
-
September 12, 2012
4. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Toronto Film Festival, McAdams attended a press event in a belted black and brown Lanvin minidress and pointy-toe Casadei stilettos.
-
September 12, 2012
5. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad sat front row at the Jenny Packham Fashion Week show in the label’s floral sequin dress, a quilted bag and platform Louboutins.
September 12, 2012
