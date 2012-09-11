Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 11, 2012
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Wonder in a single-sleeve gown from Elie Saab.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its subtle draping and rich emerald hue, Rachel McAdams's gown worked from all angles.
September 11, 2012
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in an ethereal tiered gown from Giorgio Armani.
September 11, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE For the Singapore stop of the Diamond Jubilee Tour, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a digital print dress from Prabal Gurung.
September 11, 2012
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Arthur Newman, Blunt sported a Tory Burch dress made of reclaimed silk tulle and a recycled brass necklace, also from the designer. She finished the look with strappy sandals and Graziela brown and white diamond studs.
September 11, 2012
5. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne sat front row at the Marc Jacobs show in a colorful print ensemble from the designer's Resort collection.
