Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 10, 2012
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Reluctant Fundamentalist in a formfitting Alexander McQueen gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Hudson proved there's sexiness in restraint! The mother of two showed just a hint of tanned legs-and looked drop-dead gorgeous.
September 10, 2012
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev hit the premiere of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown and patent leather and lace Brian Atwood peep-toes.
September 10, 2012
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson attended the Toronto premiere of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in a floral print Erdem minidress, a matched-set of cuffs and pointy-toe pumps.
September 10, 2012
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley went romantic for the Toronto screening of Anna Karenina in an embellished lace gown from Elie Saab.
September 10, 2012
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Impossible, Watts chose an intricately-seamed lilac Elie Saab gown with a peplum detail at the waist. She finished the look with chunky gold bracelets and an enamel clutch.
September 10, 20121 of 5
