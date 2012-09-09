Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain arrived at Jeffrey in a leather Jason Wu design, black statement cuff and platform pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It?s hard to say which is hotter: this dress's contoured silhouette or its electric blue hue!
-
September 9, 2012
2. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed feted Fashion’s Night Out with Michael Kors in the designer’s cutout dress, embellished clutch and skinny sandals.
-
September 9, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth helped open the New York Proenza Schouler boutique in the label’s leather-trimmed skirt, a relaxed blouse, black clutch and strappy sandals.
-
September 9, 2012
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At Fashion’s Night Out, Parker made the rounds in an ombre Prabal Gurung dress, sparkling jewelry and crystal Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
September 9, 2012
5. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt attended the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Looper in a form-fitting Roland Mouret sheath, gold bangles and suede peep-toes.
