Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2012
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE The Bachelorette actress hit her film's premiere in Stella McCartney's floral brocade short suit and yellow heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says you can't wear shorts at night? Kirsten Dunst showed them how it's done in her printed retro separates.
-
September 8, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo helped open the Soho Piperlime shop in a printed shift. She completed the look with an embellish bag and ankle-strap heels.
-
September 8, 2012
3. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker styled her Kirna Zabête for Target leather skirt with a sheer button-down and ankle-strap sandals at the launch event for The Shops at Target.
-
September 8, 2012
4. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE At the Style Awards, McPhee sported a printed Peter Pilotto sheath, geometric box clutch, spiked bangles and teal platforms.
-
September 8, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain celebrated the launch of The Shops at Target in a Kirna Zabête for Target ensemble that included a polka-dot blouse, black blazer and full skirt. A gold watch and patent leather peep-toes completed the look.
September 8, 2012
