Look of the Day
September 7, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE At the Toronto Film Festival, Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet for the On The Road premiere in a hand-beaded Zuhair Murad dress and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! The actress vamped it up in a sultry peek-a-boo lace design.
September 7, 2012
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift arrived at L.A.’s Staples Center in a silk crepe J. Mendel suit, statement earrings and gold sandals.
September 7, 2012
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana hit the VMA red carpet in Salvatore Ferragamo’s fringed dress and suede booties.
September 7, 2012
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson styled a contoured Peter Pilotto dress with lace-up sandals at the Video Music Awards.
September 7, 2012
5. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst attended the Toronto Film Festival premiere of On The Road in an embellished nude column and floral cocktail ring.
