Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2012
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival premeire of Spring Breakers, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet in an embellished Atelier Versace gown. A sparkling clutch and gold jewelry completed the ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any sweeter? The actress looked ultra pretty in a blush hue and cascading ruffles.
-
September 6, 2012
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld kicked off Fashion Week at the Erin by Erin Fetherston presentation in a sparkling cocktail dress, wide cuff, Edie Parker box clutch and nude peep-toes.
-
September 6, 2012
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore feted the Celebration of Crystal and Art with Swarovski in a slim suit and suede heels.
-
September 6, 2012
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Belle helped open the Schutz boutique in the label's ankle-strap heels, a belted Oscar de la Renta print dress and gold jewelry.
-
September 6, 2012
5. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher hit the premiere of Bachelorette in a beaded Stella McCartney cocktail dress, metallic clutch and satin sandals.
September 6, 20121 of 5
Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival premeire of Spring Breakers, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet in an embellished Atelier Versace gown. A sparkling clutch and gold jewelry completed the ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any sweeter? The actress looked ultra pretty in a blush hue and cascading ruffles.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any sweeter? The actress looked ultra pretty in a blush hue and cascading ruffles.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM