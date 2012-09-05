Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2012
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hosted a Venice Film Festival Jaeger-LeCoultre dinner in a midriff-baring Alexander McQueen gown and the jeweler's round timepiece.
-
September 5, 2012
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana accessorized her gold Elie Saab dress with an inlaid minaudiere and satin Brian Atwood stilettos at the premiere of The Words.
-
September 5, 2012
3. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley sweetened up the Anna Karenina premiere in a rosette Chanel Couture gown.
-
September 5, 2012
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale charmed the crowd in a sequin Vivienne Westwood number, gold drop earrings, a Stark envelope clutch and mesh Christian Louboutin pumps at the Porsche Design anniversary event.
-
September 5, 2012
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, Gomez attended a Spring Breakers press event in Dolce & Gabbana's embroidered lace cocktail dress, Melinda Maria Jewelry earrings and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
September 5, 20121 of 5
Freida Pinto
WHAT SHE WORE Pinto hosted a Venice Film Festival Jaeger-LeCoultre dinner in a midriff-baring Alexander McQueen gown and the jeweler's round timepiece.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM