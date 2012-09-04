Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 4, 2012
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively unveiled Gucci's Première fragrance in the label's embroidered cocktail dress, pink gold jewelry and python heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello legs! This one-of-a-kind design flaunted the actress's equally spectacular gams.
September 4, 2012
2. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz walked the red carpet for the Deauville Film Festival premiere of The Bourne Legacy in a silk chiffon Nina Ricci gown and peridot Bulgari jewels.
September 4, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth arrived for the release party of Julian Plenti Lives... in a black ensemble, chainstrap bag and satin sandals.
September 4, 2012
4. Laetitia CastaWHAT SHE WORE The actress stole the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Master in a tulle Elie Saab Couture cocktail dress and the label’s blush leather heels.
September 4, 2012
5. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, Hayek Pinault feted the Gucci Award for Women in Cinema in a black ensemble, including a plunging column and embellished satin clutch.
