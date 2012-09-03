Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 3, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Taylor Swift greeted fans outside her hotel in a printed dress, BaubleBar studs and ladylike heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about red hot! The singer brightened up the night in head-to-toe scarlet.
September 3, 2012
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson looked cool in a printed tank, skinny jeans and suede pumps in Venice.
September 3, 2012
3. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly shopped L.A. in a gray maxiskirt and added aviators, a fitted tank, gold necklaces, a straw tote and flat sandals.
September 3, 2012
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Palermo stepped out in bright denim. A straw hat, off-the-shoulder blouse, chainstrap bag and colorblock sandals completed the look.
September 3, 2012
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss vacationed in Saint Tropez in a black and white ensemble including striped shorts, a printed Goyard tote and a tasseled pendant.
