Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 2, 2012
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung feted the Saint James' capsule collection with Barneys in a jumper, white blouse, quilted Chanel chainstrap bag and patent leather Charlotte Olympia shoes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star looked adorable from her denim overalls to her feline flats!
-
September 2, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo served up a smile at the Moet & Chandon Tiny Tennis Invitational in a white ensemble, statement necklace and red flats.
-
September 2, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba took a walk in a blue tank, printed Current/Elliott jeans and caged sandals.
-
September 2, 2012
4. Lucy HaleWHAT SHE WORE Hale helped open Henri Bendel's Las Vegas store in a leather and lace ensemble, jeweled bangles and cream peep-toes.
-
September 2, 2012
5. Padma LakshmiWHAT SHE WORE At a Gotham Comedy Club fundraiser, Lakshmi sported leather Alexander Wang sandals that she paired with a black blazer, printed tee, embellished clutch and electric blue jeans.
September 2, 20121 of 5
Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung feted the Saint James' capsule collection with Barneys in a jumper, white blouse, quilted Chanel chainstrap bag and patent leather Charlotte Olympia shoes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star looked adorable from her denim overalls to her feline flats!
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star looked adorable from her denim overalls to her feline flats!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM