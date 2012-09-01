Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2012
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr stepped out in Sydney in a belted white Willow dress, leather tote and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel's LWD looked ready to transition from summer to fall thanks to crisp leather accessories.
-
September 1, 2012
2. Laetitia CastaWHAT SHE WORE Casta feted the Venice Film Festival in an illusion neckline Lanvin LBD and cap-toe pumps.
-
September 1, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo strolled N.Y.C. in a cuffed button-down and pleated skirt. Black shades, a woven tote, stacked bracelets and ballet flats completed the look.
-
September 1, 2012
4. Lizzy CaplanWHAT SHE WORE Caplan took The Tonight Show stage in a contoured Stella McCartney sheath and black sandals.
-
September 1, 2012
5. Brit MarlingWHAT SHE WORE Marling wore head-to-toe black including an oversized clutch and patent leather pumps at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Mattei Affair.
