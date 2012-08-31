Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 31, 2012
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts dined at a Venice Film Festival bash in a peach ensemble that she layered with a cropped blazer, white box clutch, diamond Chopard earrings and leather Christian Louboutin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This pink looked both pretty and cool thanks to the actress's relaxed silhouette!
August 31, 2012
2. Brit MarlingWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a floral Gucci column and burgundy clutch.
August 31, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo ran errands in N.Y.C. in a beaded blouse, pleated miniskirt, black shades, a woven tote and ballet flats.
August 31, 2012
4. Florence WelchWHAT SHE WORE Welch mixed prints in Miu Miu at the Venice Film Festival. A jeweled bag, assorted rings and bow-topped booties completed the look.
August 31, 2012
5. Winona RyderWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Iceman in a lace Dolce & Gabbana gown that she paired with vintage House of Lavande crystal drop earrings and a satin clutch.
