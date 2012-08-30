Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2012
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launched her Rosie for Autograph lingerie collection in a black peplum dress and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a knockout! The supermodel looked sexy and sophisticated in her leather-trimmed LBD.
-
August 30, 2012
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson glowed in a beaded Atelier Versace gown, diamond jewelry, a metallic Edie Parker minaudiere and champagne sandals at the Venice Film Festival.
-
August 30, 2012
3. Laetitia CastaWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Casta turned heads in a peek-a-boo Dolce & Gabbana column and satin heels.
-
August 30, 2012
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie released her fragrance in a shirred Alberta Ferretti LWD, gold jewelry and leather booties.
-
August 30, 2012
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts took the red carpet in a lace Marchesa gown, Chopard diamonds, a metallic box clutch and peep-toe pumps at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Reluctant Fundamentalist.
August 30, 20121 of 5
