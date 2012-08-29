Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 29, 2012
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, the actress hit a press event for The Reluctant Fundamentalist in a wide-leg Gucci suit and gold Bulgari jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT How cool is Kate Hudson? The stylish star looked laidback and chic in her borrowed-from-the-boys number.
-
August 29, 2012
2. Laetitia CastaWHAT SHE WORE The actress kicked off the Venice Film Festival in a floral Dolce & Gabbana sheath and bright blue Sergio Rossi pumps.
-
August 29, 2012
3. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara paired her cobalt sheath with topaz J/Hadley danglers and snakeskin Stuart Weitzman pumps in N.Y.C.
-
August 29, 2012
4. Kyra SedgwickWHAT SHE WORE Sedgwick wore head-to-toe Reed Krakoff to the L.A. premiere of The Possession, including the designer's white dress, edgy bangles and strappy sandals.
-
August 29, 2012
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Outside New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater, Adams struck a pose in a jersey Helmut Lang dress, teardrop earrings and suede booties.
August 29, 20121 of 5
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, the actress hit a press event for The Reluctant Fundamentalist in a wide-leg Gucci suit and gold Bulgari jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT How cool is Kate Hudson? The stylish star looked laidback and chic in her borrowed-from-the-boys number.
WHY WE LOVE IT How cool is Kate Hudson? The stylish star looked laidback and chic in her borrowed-from-the-boys number.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM