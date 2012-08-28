Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 28, 2012
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana shopped L.A. in black aviators, hoop earrings, a white tee, bright A|X Armani Exchange jeans and ballet flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff coming through! The actress turned up the heat in blazing red denim.
August 28, 2012
2. Julia StilesWHAT SHE WORE Stiles took in the opening night performance of Heartless in a sheer blouse, relaxed trousers and peep-toe pumps.
August 28, 2012
3. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE While out in L.A., Bush paired her belted print dress with a straw fedora, black shades and leather lace-ups.
August 28, 2012
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba dined at an L.A. eatery in a button-down blouse and purple jeans that she styled with round shades, a striped blazer, House of Lavande Made in Italy pendant, leather Tod’s bag and neutral flats.
August 28, 2012
5. McKayla MaroneyWHAT SHE WORE The gold medalist stopped by The Grove for an Extra appearance in a cutout dress and metallic sandals.
