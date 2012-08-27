Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2012
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene stopped by Good Morning America in a navy blouse and floral skirt from J. Mendel and suede Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT After vamping it up in a sexy gown, the actress took a turn for the demure in her sweet separates.
-
August 27, 2012
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna sported an eyelet letterman topper, gold jewelry, a leather tote and Converse sneakers while out in Hollywood.
-
August 27, 2012
3. Ellie KemperWHAT SHE WORE Kemper arrived for The Mindy Project’s bash in a geometric print dress. Black accessories, including a statement necklace and top-handle bag completed the look.
-
August 27, 2012
4. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter feted The Mindy Project in a tiered cocktail dress, metallic Edie Parker minaudiere and leather sandals.
-
August 27, 2012
5. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE At the Nevada Women’s Summit, Portman wore a head-to-to-black ensemble.
August 27, 20121 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene stopped by Good Morning America in a navy blouse and floral skirt from J. Mendel and suede Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT After vamping it up in a sexy gown, the actress took a turn for the demure in her sweet separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT After vamping it up in a sexy gown, the actress took a turn for the demure in her sweet separates.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM