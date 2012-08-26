Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 26, 2012
1. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the premiere of Bachelorette in a Reem Acra sheath, Bulgari gems and nude satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's official-redheads look amazing in red! Isla Fisher proved the point in a stunning crimson lace dress and loose locks.
-
August 26, 2012
2. Kate UptonWHAT SHE WORE Upton helped Zoo York clean up Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park sporting a black blouse and peach jeans.
-
August 26, 2012
3. Amy PoehlerWHAT SHE WORE Poehler attended an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences event in a scuba dress by Veronica Beard, satin Casadei heels, matching blue freshwater pearl earrings from Pearl Collective Exclusives and a House of Lavande bracelet.
-
August 26, 2012
4. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE The First Lady brightened up a black pencil skirt and cardigan with a purple top for a visit with Wisconsin students
-
August 26, 2012
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence arrived at LAX in a crop top paired with Current/Elliott distressed skinnies. She accessorized with Leisure Society sunglasses, a Cobra Society bag and Rachel Zoe Collection ballet flats.
