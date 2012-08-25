Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 25, 2012
1. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE The actress promoted Dallas in London in a navy and black A.L.C. cutout top with a frilled H&M pencil skirt. She accessorized with suede Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT A sophisticated silhouette made Jordana Brewster's neutral separates stand out.
August 25, 2012
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie paired a Mugler top with a laser-cut Winter Kate leather skirt for the Sunset Strip Music Festival. She accessorized with House of Harlow 1960 jewelry, a Chanel clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.
August 25, 2012
3. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova celebrated her Hamptons magazine cover in a Valentino red leather dress accented with a Tag Heuer watch and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
August 25, 2012
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba added a bright cobalt jacket and orange Stun sunglasses to a black tank and star-print skinnies. She finished the look with a House of Lavande collar necklace, a Cobra Society bag and strappy sandals.
August 25, 2012
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron left her London hotel in a mixed-print shirtdress, green shoulder bag and ballet flats.
