Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2012
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Apparition in a fuchsia gown from Donna Karan Atelier accented with a knockout cocktail ring and earrings from Kimberly McDonald and nude Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! With her leg-baring draped dress, matching lipstick and Old Hollywood waves, Ashley Greene was an undeniable red-carpet bombshell.
-
August 24, 2012
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE For the Hollywood premiere of Bachelorette, Dunst chose a trench coat-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier gown accessorized with a studded shoulder bag.
-
August 24, 2012
3. Bella HeathcoteWHAT SHE WORE Heathcote selected a graphic Jonathan Saunders dress and pointy-toe pumps for the L.A. premiere of Lawless.
-
August 24, 2012
4. Lizzy CaplanWHAT SHE WORE Bachelorette star Caplan hit the premiere in a flowing little white dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Strappy sandals, a Rebecca Minkoff minaudiere and Bulgari diamonds completed the look.
-
August 24, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba took a stroll in a floral Stylestalker blazer over an ATM by Anthony Thomas Melillo tank and tuxedo-stripe Current/Elliott skinnies and a Tod's bag.
August 24, 20121 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Apparition in a fuchsia gown from Donna Karan Atelier accented with a knockout cocktail ring and earrings from Kimberly McDonald and nude Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! With her leg-baring draped dress, matching lipstick and Old Hollywood waves, Ashley Greene was an undeniable red-carpet bombshell.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! With her leg-baring draped dress, matching lipstick and Old Hollywood waves, Ashley Greene was an undeniable red-carpet bombshell.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM