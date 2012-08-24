WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Apparition in a fuchsia gown from Donna Karan Atelier accented with a knockout cocktail ring and earrings from Kimberly McDonald and nude Jimmy Choo peep-toes.



WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! With her leg-baring draped dress, matching lipstick and Old Hollywood waves, Ashley Greene was an undeniable red-carpet bombshell.