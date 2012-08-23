Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2012
1. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE The Hart of Dixie actress hit the L.A. launch of Clos du Bois Rouge in a brooch-accented dress accessorized with a tasseled minaudiere and Jason Wu studded sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jaime King set off her fair coloring with a vibrant coral design.
-
August 23, 2012
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the premiere of Premium Rush, Chung chose a peekaboo Cushnie et Ochs sheath, Effy jewelry and cap-toe pumps.
-
August 23, 2012
3. Debra MessingWHAT SHE WORE Messing hosted a Post-it event in a brocade houndstooth Rafael Cennamo look.
-
August 23, 2012
4. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore celebrated at the Chateau Marmont in a brushstroke-print Lela Rose dress and pointy-toe heels.
-
August 23, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba ran errands in Santa Monica in a tank and vest layered over floral-print Current/Elliott jeans. She finished the look with gladiator sandals and a Tod's bag.
