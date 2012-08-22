Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress dropped by Good Morning America in a pleated navy dress and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A classic look for a classic beauty! Jessica Chastain played up her shape in a '50s-inspired nipped-waist dress.
August 22, 2012
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster launched Dallas in London working a peach top and a brocade Dolce & Gabbana skirt. She accessorized with a black Kotur clutch and gray suede sandals.
August 22, 2012
3. Elisabeth MossWHAT SHE WORE A newly-platinum Moss channeled Marilyn Monroe for the N.Y.C. premiere of For A Good Time, Call in a lingerie-inspired Dolce&Gabbana design.
August 22, 2012
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes added warm leather accessories to her blue and white print dress for a Hollywood stroll.
August 22, 2012
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene visited Jimmy Kimmel Live in a persimmon draped dress and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
