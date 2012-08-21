Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 21, 2012
1. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE For a visit to the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman, the actress opted for a belted navy dress from Raquel Allegra accented with Pomellato 67 earrings and towering platform sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT A raw-edge hem revealed Olivia Munn's amazing legs!
August 21, 2012
2. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE The tennis superstar launched her Sugarpova candy line at N.Y.C.'s It'Sugar shop in a Vanessa Bruno top paired with an Zimmermann skirt and accessorized with Sethi Couture earrings, Le Vian bangles and Cole Haan heels.
August 21, 2012
3. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel chose Dolce & Gabbana polka dots and pumps for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences reception.
August 21, 2012
4. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE Modern Family's Bowen attended a Academy of Television Arts and Sciences event in a Christophe Josse ruffled lace dress and black peep-toes.
August 21, 2012
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port showed her Whitney Eve line in Las Vegas sporting eclectic prints and patent brogues.
