Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 20, 2012
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE For the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, the Glee actress accessorized her Giorgio Armani gown with Jenni Kayne python sandals, a Fendi clutch and jewelry from Samira 13.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lea Michele strutted the line between romantic and sexy with her low-dipping, high-cut ruffled dress.
-
August 20, 2012
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev showed off her shape at a Miami Beach party in a Guishem bustier print dress, sparkling Swarovski clutch and lace-up sandals from the Rachel Zoe Collection.
-
August 20, 2012
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene hit the Do Something Awards in a glittering ikat Michael Kors dress accented with a chunky Isharya cocktail ring, black and gold Roger Vivier minaudiere and black peep-toes.
-
August 20, 2012
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Our September cover girl dropped by a post-concert party in Las Vegas sporting a curve-hugging Edition by Georges Chakra with a python clutch and matching peep-toes.
-
August 20, 2012
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow celebrated a Hamptons screening of End of Watch in a leg-baring batik minidress and flat sandals.
August 20, 20121 of 5
Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE For the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, the Glee actress accessorized her Giorgio Armani gown with Jenni Kayne python sandals, a Fendi clutch and jewelry from Samira 13.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lea Michele strutted the line between romantic and sexy with her low-dipping, high-cut ruffled dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lea Michele strutted the line between romantic and sexy with her low-dipping, high-cut ruffled dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM