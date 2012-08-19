Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale stepped out in London wearing a green Preen dress, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and white pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Neon has never looked so ladylike! Delicate extras gave the actress's bright dress a feminine feel.
-
August 19, 2012
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE After the David Jones runway show, Kerr hit the street in printed pants that she teamed with aviators, a black blazer, leather tote and pointy-toe flats.
-
August 19, 2012
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum hit the park in a Ani Lee print dress. Black DKNY Eyewear shades, Adina Reyter necklace, a leather crossbody and custom Aldo flats completed the ensemble.
-
August 19, 2012
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel exited a London restaurant in a green sheath, leather clutch and leopard print pumps.
-
August 19, 2012
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE In Los Feliz, Bilson lunched in a mixed print dress, black shades, a chainstrap bag and leather Rebecca Minkoff sandals.
August 19, 20121 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale stepped out in London wearing a green Preen dress, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and white pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Neon has never looked so ladylike! Delicate extras gave the actress's bright dress a feminine feel.
WHY WE LOVE IT Neon has never looked so ladylike! Delicate extras gave the actress's bright dress a feminine feel.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM